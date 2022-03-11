Actor Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani talks about her debut as Rhea in Mithya

She could have easily taken the safer and usual route of getting launched in a big banner movie opposite an established star or an equally promising newcomer -- just like her mother, Bhagyashree, did some 30 years ago in Maine Pyar Kiya. Instead, the spritely millennial kid Avantika Dassani chose to make an impressive acting debut in the web series Mithya directed by Rohan Sippy where she plays a complex and layered role of a college girl called Rhea. This dark thriller that got released on Zee5 recently sees Avantika skilfully and maturely handle this highly volatile and shifty role with a lot of confidence and she also holds her own opposite seasoned actors like Huma Qureshi and Rajit Kapur.

We talk to Avantika about the same and more:

Avantika Dassani

Tell us why did you choose to debut with such a dark role like Rhea's?

It was a conscious decision on my part to take on something challenging and experimental something that would excite me as an actor. I got offered a couple of more projects before this but none of them got me as excited as Rhea's character in Mithya did. It's true that usually, no one would choose a role like this for debut even a few years back, but I decided to go for it since it had a great storyline and cast.

Also, I feel, cinema is nowadays moving towards more realistic things and showing characters that are more flesh and blood with shades of grey rather than being painted completely white or black. I am open to trying new roles that make me move in and out of different mind zones and spaces and Rhea is one such explosive character. Every time she comes on screen you know something will happen and she is always up to something. I was excited to play a character that moves the script. I knew that would be a lot of burden on my shoulders as a newcomer but I wanted to let people know that I am ready to take risks rather than being boxed up as a sweet little newcomer.

Avantika Dassani

How did you prepare for this role?

Unfortunately, I got only a couple of weeks before we were on a flight to Darjiling for shoot. Reading the script minutely helped me a lot to pick the nuances of the character, what her equation was with others. I tried to stay focused and be in Rhea's shoes. Also, I was mentally prepared that I would make a lot of mistakes and every single day would bring a new set of challenges but that shouldn't hamper my further takes.

Avantika Dassani

How is Huma Qureshi as co-actor?

She is such a riot and so much fun on sets. She literally made us play games and she can completely switch on and off as an actor very quickly in between shots which I found something very interesting. Also, she taught me how to conserve energy till the last close-up shot was over, which has been great learning for me.

Did you always want to be an actor?

I was into performing arts and loved the creative part of it, but I also developed a passion for a lot of different things and graduated in business and marketing from London. I actually worked in a couple of places before shifting to acting.

Upcoming projects?

I am currently shooting for a Telugu film and listening to other scripts as well. I want to work in exciting mainstream and indie projects in different languages and explore things.