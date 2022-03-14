BAFTA 2022 red carpet: Benedict Cumberbatch and other stars show support to Ukraine

The much-awaited BAFTA 2022 kicked off on Sunday evening in London at the Royal Albert Hall. Most stars who walked the red carpet expressed their support to Ukraine.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was wearing a badge with the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which, according to media reports, he said was "about standing in solidarity". According to media reports and the BBC News, the actor said, " Badges like this could be dismissed as tokenism." However, he hopes to take in a refugee, and further stated, "This is a celebration of an industry that's about imagery, and images speaking as loud as if not louder sometimes than words. So it's a small gesture."

British actor Stephen Graham was wearing a blue and yellow bow. "I want to show my support and solidarity for what we're going to go through," he said, according to media reports.

Just before the ceremony began, BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar told the audience: "We are hugely grateful to the journalists and filmmakers covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members, who are bravely reporting and documenting the conflict and humanitarian crisis."