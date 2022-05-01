'Nachenge Saari Raat' hitmaker Taz of Stereo Nation passes away at 54; Amaal Mallik, Adnan Sami share condolences

Tarsame Singh Saini, who is known by his professional name Taz, passes away

Playback singer Tarsame Singh Saini, known by his professional name Taz, passed away on April 30 due to liver failure at the age of 54.

He is known to be the voice behind chartbuster tracks like Nachenge Saari Raat, Daroo Vich Pyar, Pyar Ho Gaya, and Gallan Gorian when indie pop was at its prime.

The singer was earlier in a coma due to liver complications. The official page of his band, Stereo Nation shared an update about improvement in his health last month. They had tweeted, “Dear All, Taz Sir is no longer in a coma, He’s showing improvements every day. The family has thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time. When there is more positive news, The family will let us all know. Thanks again for your postive thoughts (sic).”

Taz shot to fame with the 1989 album, Hit The Deck and was known for creating Asian fusion music.

Several prominent music personalities took to their social media to share condolences for Taz. Bollywood composer Amaal Mallik wrote on Twitter, “RIP you legend #TazStereoNation (sic)”

British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha shared a picture with Taz and wrote on her Twitter handle, “Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ??@tazstereonation?? pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz. God Bless you @tazstereonation (sic).”

Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ⁦@tazstereonation⁩ pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz God Bless you pic.twitter.com/ZkP96BAEuX — Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) April 29, 2022

If you grew up knowing Neil Sedaka,loving reggae music, thinking your parents Panjabi music was uncool and then heard this Wow!What a celebration of British Asian identity that went on to crystallise hybrid identities globally #tazStereoNation #pioneer https://t.co/swdtSsj4hq — Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) April 30, 2022

Adnan Sami also took to his Twitter to mourn the loss of the singer. He tweeted, “Can’t believe it!! Extremely Saddened and Shocked. May he Rest in Peace (sic).”

May he Rest in Peace…https://t.co/GUiOWOfJuT — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 29, 2022

British-Indian record producer Bally Sagoo shared a throwback picture with Taz on Twitter. He wrote, “RIP brother @tazstereonation You will truly be missed (sic).”

Singer Jay Sean wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace brother (sic).”