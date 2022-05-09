Happy Birthday, Sai Pallavi! Here are five reasons why we love her

Ever since she graced our screens as ‘Malar teacher’ in Premam, this unique actress has been a pleasure to watch on the big screen. She further went on to create a mark for herself with movies like Kali, Fidaa, and Love Story. With beauty, brains and some killer dance moves, Sai Pallavi sure knows the way to win over her audience. Wishing her a happy 30th birthday today, we present five reasons why we love this budding actress, dancer, doctor, nature-lover, and no-makeup champion:

1. Minimal to no-makeup look:

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Premam alongside Nivin Pauly with an unusual move. She refused to wear makeup and decided to go bare-faced on screen without covering up her acne. She had mentioned in an interview around the release of the film that she was initially nervous about it but the film’s director, Alphonse Puthren gave her the confidence to embrace her natural beauty and go natural on screen. Now, she keeps her makeup minimal for her movies. It was rumoured that the hit song Malare was also about her.

2. Embracing her natural curls

Right from her look in Premam to her appearance in her latest film, Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi is rarely seen with styled hair. With a no-makeup look and unstyled hair, the actress appears to be engaging in a small revolution against the conventional standards of beauty in the cinema industry, thereby resulting in her being identified with more closely by her audience.

3. Denying beauty product endorsements

The Maari 2 actress refused to take part in a INR 2-crore worth fairness cream endorsement back in 2019. In an interview with media sources, she was quoted as saying, “What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I’ll go home and eat three chapatis or rice. I do not have any other big needs. I see whether I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or I can say that the standards we have are wrong. This is the Indian colour. We can’t go to foreigners and ask them why they’re white, and if they know that they will get cancer because of it. That’s their skin colour and this is ours. You need to be confident about who you are and your skin colour (sic).”

4. Going the extra mile

For Fidaa, her debut Telugu film, she actually dubbed for herself and won massive appreciation for it. Her character ‘Bhanumathi’ is an independent girl from Telangana with a pride in her thick accent. She managed to pull off the accent incredibly well, considering that she was a non-native speaker.

5. Gifted dancer

The doctor-turned-actress is also a skilled dancer. She participated in the dance reality show, Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva aired on Star Vijay. In an interview with a media house, she revealed that she grew up watching Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dance elegantly and taught herself in the process.