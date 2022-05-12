After The Great Indian Murder, actor Sakshi Benipuri will be seen in Delhi Crime 2 

The phrase 'better late than never' can't be truer for actor Sakshi Benipuri. It took over ten years for Benipuri to steal the limelight with her class act as the desirable and ambitious widow in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web saga The Great Indian Murder. "I am very grateful for all the love I am getting but the limelight no longer affects me since I have struggled for so long. But I have no regrets since any creative process takes time. Sometimes artistes also get recognition posthumously, at least, I got it in this lifetime," she tells.

All this while, it was her love and passion for theatre that helped her cope with the long-drawn struggle. "I had many a time thought of giving up. But theatre saved me and helped me release my stress," she tells us.

It was during the lockdown period that she bagged the role of Ishwari after an audition. "The script had Ishwari, a voluptuous and attractive widow, walking down the marketplace, completely aware of the male attention she draws. I could so identify myself with the character and did the audition from heart," adds Sakshi, who also tells us that her degree in designing from NIFT helps her immensely to put up the looks rightly for the numerous auditions she goes through.

We talk to the actor about her upcoming work in Delhi Crimes 2 and her lifestyle choices. Excerpts:

Sakshi Benipuri

Tell us about your role in Delhi Crime season 2?

I play an NGO lawyer who works with underprivileged children. My character tries to give these vulnerable children justice.

How was it working with Shefali Shah?

I just loved it and I have a fan picture with her too. She is so humble and paid her dues for so long, but finally, she is shining bright and has a long way to go. Actors like her are the ones I draw my inspiration from.

Since you have a formidable experience in theatre, do you follow any mode of acting?

Not really, it's a mix of both method and spontaneity since for series and films we don't get ample time to prepare in advance.

Sakshi Benipuri

How do you grow as an actor?

It's a continuous process and a lot of hard work is involved including voice training, bodywork, freestyle movement and singing that is required for bringing the right depth to an artiste.

I am learning Hindustani classical music for more than three years now and I watch a lot of global content including European cinema and commercial stuff. My recent favourite is The Handmaid's Tale.

Fashion choices: It's comfortable and mostly shorts, a white shirt or kurtis with gymwear tights and white Chikankari kurtis. I also love shararas, ghararas and authentic weaves from different regions of our country. My favourite designers include Sabyasachi and Karan Torani.

Fitness mantra: I used to work out a lot but now I do Yoga and walk 5-10000 steps every day.

Health drink: Green juice with seasonal veggies

Comfort food: Indian sweets.

Beauty essentials in bag: Lipstick, mascara, compact, sunscreen and sunshades.