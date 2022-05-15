Bengali television actress Pallavi Dey found dead

Kunjochhaya lead Pallavi Dey was found hanging in her apartment on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. The actress stepped into the industry five years back with Colors Bangla's Resham Jhnapi.

According to reports the actress took this drastic step due to personal misunderstandings with her partner Sagnik Chakraborty. Hailing from Ramrajatala Howrah, Pallavi moved into the rented apartment at Garfa with her partner about a month ago.

Sagnik's report to the police reveals he had gone out to smoke following a dispute between him and Pallavi, when the incident took place. He came back to find Pallavi hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police authorities have recovered the actress' body and sent it for post-mortem. Pallavi's parents have alleged murder.

Pallavi was currently working in Colors Bangla's Mon Mane Na alongside Samm Bhattacharya and Anjana Basu.