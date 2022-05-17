Cannes Film Festival 2022: Deepika Padukone takes social media by storm with her outfit on Day 1

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is a member of the jury for the Cannes Film Festival 2022, shared a picture of her stunning ensemble for Day 1 of the fest on Instagram.

The actress shared snippets of her OOTD on Instagram Stories. Her outfit, which comprised a shirt with tropical prints, emerald green pants, a printed scarf on her head, and a statement neckpiece, were all designed by Sabyasachi, which came as a surprise since she had opted exclusively for Louis Vuitton outfits until now for Cannes.

Sharing details on Deepika’s look, her stylist Shaleena Nathani wrote in an Instagram post, “Jury member Deepika Padukone at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection - the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update (sic).”

Deepika’s outfit for a dinner on Monday at Hotel Martinez, Cannes with the other jury members too was a stunner and took social media by storm. In the picture that was shared on fan pages, the actress can be seen wearing a gorgeous multi-coloured Louis Vuitton sequin dress that she paired with brown high boots.

The other jury members include Vincent Lindon, who is the President of the jury, while Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier make up the competition members. The jury will announce this year’s winners on May 28, 2022.

Earlier on Monday, Deepika posted a video on Instagram about having landed in French Riviera. She gave a sneak peek of the Cannes in the video and was seen talking about her 11-hour long flight from Los Angeles.

Deepika has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2017. One of her most iconic moments on the red carpet was in 2018 when the actress walked in a fuchsia pink Ashi Studio dress with several ruffles and exaggerated sleeves.

The Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival saw the presence of actor-producer R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara, and music composer Ricky Rej among others.