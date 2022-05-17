Gaurav Arora talks about Saahir from Aadha Ishq

What’s your character like in Aadha Ishq?

My character Saahir is one of the most complex characters I have played so far. If you go by the one-liner of this show, it’s where mother and daughter fall in love with the same man. There were days when I had scenes with both Aamna Sharif and Pratibha Ranta back to back, and I had to transition through a span of ten years in a couple of minutes. Since the show has two timelines running parallel, it wasn’t just a mental transition that I had to go through, but physically I had to put on weight for the later timeline as well.

What made you take up Aadha Ishq?

I have already done Asura for Voot select, and while I was shooting for the second season of this show I got a call from the authorities again with an offer for Aadha ishq. I got all the way more intrigued after listening to the one liner of this show as I believe it aptly represents the contemporary complexities of relationships in our times. However, it also has an old school charm to it with poetry, paintings and mountains being an integral part of the plot.

How is Aadha Ishq different from all the roles you have comprised so far?

The plot of the show got me hooked, and the transitional character is something I believe every actor would like to delve into. Apart from taking special sketching classes to get into the shoes of the character, my physical change to smoothly glide across ten years got me invested in the project as well. It was challenging yet exciting to understand and step into the shoes of a person’s life across ten years.

You began off as a model, how has the ramp scene changed over the years?

Even though I haven’t modeled in three years, I think it has become more professional now. However social media has impacted the scene by taking away the physical part of it as anyone can easily become perfect on these platforms by using filters and editing tools. It was more about being consistent and real with our bodies and attitude when we stepped into the industry.

You have also been involved with theatre extensively. What are your takeaways?

I have learnt that every city or even every locality has its own perception towards a specific play. The personal interaction that comes as a part of the stage is extremely empowering. The fact that once you go up on stage, whatever you do becomes irreversible is also challenging.

What recommendations would you like to share from the perspective of a fitness enthusiast?

I have seen many people enrolling for fitness classes and not remaining consistent with it. It is important to be consistent even if you are just brisk walking every evening. Also it is crucial to stay away from beauty standards set by social media platforms.

What can we expect from Asura Season 2?

I can vouch that it will be much bigger and better with unimaginable twists and turns. Now that OTT platforms are filled to the brim with thrillers, Asura’s mythological undertone stands as its USP.