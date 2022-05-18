Bengalurean Niharika NM invited for the World Influencer Blogger Awards at Cannes

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, KGF fame Yash and Mahesh Babu from the Telugu film industry...all of these heart-throbs find her ‘funny’. And that is more than enough reason for city-based content creator Niharika NM to make any girl envious. Now, the Bengalurean is making her presence felt globally. Apart from the film festival, Cannes is also hosting the WIBA – World Influencer Blogger Awards and Niharika is one of the influencers from across the world to be invited for the event.

While there is a lot of debate about taking up content creation as a profession, Niharika feels events like these make a huge impact in these discussions. “I believe my attendance at the Cannes Film Festival answers your question about content production as a legitimate profession. It is a mainstream profession if you put your heart and soul into it,” says Niharika, who is excited to meet Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

Speaking from Cannes, Niharika (24), further explains that people just get to witness the final product which involves a lot of work. “It took me 6 years to achieve the kind of recognition I have today. Even for a small video, there’s scripting, editing, and so on. It’s just like any other job you’re passionate about. Since we are our own bosses, we can only complain to ourselves,” she says with a laugh.

It might have taken her some time to reach where she is now, but she is here to stay. “My future plans are to go back and forth between Mumbai and Los Angeles because the nature of my work has turned into something that requires me to travel like this. This is what I’ve always wanted,” says Niharika.

Having been in LA during the lockdown, Niharika was back in the city at the beginning of the month, to visit her parents. Her connection with Bengaluru is an emotional one. “I truly feel at ease in Bengaluru, and honestly, miss the city. I can’t wait to return home to my family and my pups after this incredible adventure at Cannes,” says Niharika.

The trip back home also turned out special because she got to work with many big names from different movie industries. Of course, she had her fangirl moment too. “Mahesh Babu was, without doubt, my childhood superhero. I recall hugging the television and declaring him to be the love of my life when I was five years old. It was incredible to be able to shoot with him and be a part of his first internet partnership. It still feels surreal to the point where I’m convinced it didn’t happen,” she says.