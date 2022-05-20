Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani are officially married! Check out these pictures from the wedding

It’s official! Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who got engaged in March this year, have now tied the knot and shared some dreamy pictures from the wedding on their Instagram handles.

Aadhi wrote in the caption, “Celebrating Love. Getting married in the presence of all our well-wishers was truly a moment we’ll cherish forever. We seek for your blessings & love as we take on this new journey together. #Naadhi (sic).”

Take a look at the photos from the wedding here:

Nikki Galrani was seen wearing a gold silk saree, accessorised with heavy yet intricate jewellery for the special day. Meanwhile, Aadhi went for a matching kurta and mundu.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception, for which the couple opted for ballroom wear. While Aadhi was dressed in a white suit, Nikki looked stunning in a light-green gown.

The wedding reportedly took place in Chennai on May 18 and was an intimate affair with only family and friends present. Telugu actors Nani, Sundeep Kishan, and others were reportedly part of the guestlist for the wedding.

Aadhi and Nikki have acted together in movies including Maragatha Nayagam and Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka. Nikki Galrani made her acting debut with the 2014 Malayalam film 1983 and is currently filming for Meri Awas Suno and Virunnu in Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Aadhi, who made his Telugu debut with the 2006 film Oka ‘V’ Chitram under the direction of Teja, is currently busy shooting for Lingusamy’s The Warrior starring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead.