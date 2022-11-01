Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, here're 10 movies to binge on 

Nothing can be as enjoyable as binge-watching King Khan’s movies on his birthday. The multi-talented actor, who is a witty head and always stunning, be it on or off screen turns 57 on Wednesday, November 2. The man who has been a heartthrob for millions has gifted us films of all genres. But the romantic King Khan is absolutely unmatched. Even at this age, he can make us blush, just like that!

While choosing a list of ten from his endless number of movies is a tough job indeed, we accept the challenge to share some films with you which you might watch to celebrate his birthday.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This had to be the first on the list. The quintessential romantic drama with beautiful iconic tracks can be watched over and over again. One of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema’s history, the film revolves around how Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) fall in love on their trip to Europe. How Raj comes to India and wins over Kajol’s dad (Amrish Puri) who is against their relationship is what forms the plot of the movie. Cliched as it may sound, you have to watch it at least once to know why it is an iconic one.

Chak De! India

What grit and resilience look like is what was shown in the film. How Shah Rukh’s Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian women’s Hockey team, takes it up as a challenge to lead the team and make them win the World Cup is really worth watching. Kabir Khan was one of SRK’s best.

Swades

This Ashutosh Gowariker film might be a tear-jerker for many. In this film, Shah Rukh’s Mohan Bhargav, a NASA scientist, travels to India to take his nanny back to the US only to discover himself and his roots. This one is a must-watch.

Dear Zindagi

One of the recent movies in which Shah Rukh looked so gorgeous. Remember how Alia’s Kaira used to blush and go crazy about her therapist Dr Jehangir Khan? Well, we second you Kaira. That's how we all felt watching him. Kaira’s encounter with Jehangir a.k.a Jug, an unconventional thinker, helps her gain a new perspective on life. Haven’t watched it yet? Then you absolutely must!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Some may frown upon this movie, but you can’t deny it. A triangular love story between Shah Rukh’s Rahul, Rani Mukerji’s Tina and Kajol’s Anjali shows how you can always give love and your love a second chance. This movie has gifted us with some brilliant songs too, apart from some iconic dialogues and style statements.

Devdas

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist is a must-watch. How can you even think of missing a film which is helmed by SRK, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit? Along with three Filmfare awards and a National Award, Devdas was also India’s official entry to the Oscars in that year.

My Name is Khan

Shah Rukh Khan as an Indian Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome in this movie was praised by critics again and again. It is the triumphant story of an unconventional hero and the obstacles he faces to regain the love of his life, Mandira (Kajol).

Dil Se

A beautiful, passionate love story created by Mani Ratnam, the movie is set in the backdrop of the Assam insurgency. How Shah Rukh’s Amar is relentlessly trying to win over Manisha Koirala’s Meghna, aka. Moina. What happens next, and how the story unfolds is what will make you watch this film. Also, the beautiful Preity Zinta debuts in the film as Amar’s fiancee.

Baazigar

This was Khan’s first as an anti-hero. Apart from being a blockbuster, this ended up becoming a cult-film because of the suspense, soundtrack, screenplay and performances of the cast, led by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This was the first collaboration between the two and went on to become one of the most iconic on-screen couples.

Don

To top it all, to understand how versatile this person is, one has to watch Don. In a remake of the Don movie by Amitabh Bachchan, SRK as Vijay is recruited by a police officer to masquerade as his lookalike, Don. Things go wrong when the officer is killed and Vijay is left to fend for himself. The iconic “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai” needs to be heard.

We wish this versatile, stunning actor a very happy birthday!