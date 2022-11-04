Hollywood actress Amber Heard deletes her Twitter account after Elon Musk's takeover 

Amber Heard has taken a step back from the spotlight after losing her highly-publicised court battle against Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard appears to have deleted her Twitter account, just days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's controversial takeover of the company. Elon finally closed his 44 billion USD takeover of the social media platform last week, and promptly set about announcing a string of changes, stated sources.

In the wake of the move, a string of celebrities announced their plans to leave the platform, including Shonda Rhimes and Mick Foley. Amber, who previously posted under the handle @realamberheard, is no longer visible on the microblogging site, sparking speculation that she has followed suit. Now, a message on her former page reads: “This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another.”

According to reports, the account went down earlier today, but the reason behind this has not been made clear. Amber, who has taken a step back from the spotlight after losing her highly-publicised court battle against Johnny Depp, has not spoken publicly about the changes to her account. Her Instagram profile is currently still visible but has not been updated since June 1.

Sources stated that the actress was previously in a relationship with Elon for around a year in 2016 after her separation from Johnny. She and Elon separated in 2017 before getting back together for some months in 2018.

Elon is now the sole board member of the company and has suggested a raft of changes to the social media platform since his arrival, including a highly condemned subscription service for verified users. “Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bulls**t. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he tweeted earlier this week.