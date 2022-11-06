Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl!

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day, and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have been blessed with a baby girl!

Alia took to Instagram to announce the news. Sharing an illustration of a lion, a lioness, and a cub, the actress wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents! Love, love, love, Alia and Ranbir."

Take a look at the post here: