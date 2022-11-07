Home Entertainment Celebs

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Alia announced the news on social media of their baby's birth with a cute Instagram post on Sunday

author_img Team Indulge Published :  07th November 2022 05:57 PM   |   Published :   |  07th November 2022 05:57 PM
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed a baby girl!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed a baby girl!

Actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in April 2022 at their residence in Mumbai, Vastu, welcomed their baby girl on November 6, and congratulatory wishes have been pouring in from the B-town ever since.

Alia announced the news on social media with a cute Instagram post on Sunday. Sharing an illustration of a lion, lioness and cub in a warm embrace, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents! Love, love, love, Alia and Ranbir.”

Take a look at the post here:

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Following Alia’s announcement, congratulatory wishes poured in from fans and the film fraternity. Priyanka Chopra shared Alia’s post in her Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Alia and Ranbir... Welcome to parenthood! Loads of love and blessings to the little one!”

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Gal Gadot, Alia’s co-star in her upcoming Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, too dropped congratulatory wishes in the comments along with a heart emoticon and party confetti icons.

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Alia Bhatt’s mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan too shared Alia’s post and wrote in her Stories, “Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed…thank you life.”

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl.”

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Ooooooooooffffff!! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already.”

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Kapil Sharma wrote in the comments section of the post, “Congratulations mummy papa. This is the bestest gift of God you guys are blessed with. Lots of love to the little princess. God bless your beautiful family.”

Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations! Wishing you both so much joy and happiness. Lots of love to the baby girl.”

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and others shower wishes on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome baby girl

Others who congratulated the couple include Ishaan Khatter, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, and Huma Qureshi among others.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony with only family and friends present at their residence in Mumbai, Vastu.

On the work front, the couple was seen together last in Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Mumbai Alia Bhatt Baby Gal Gadot Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy

Comments