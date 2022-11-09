'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Mandanna opens up on getting trolled for not watching 'Kantara'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Instagram to address the hate and trolling she has been receiving since she said that she is yet to watch the newly released Kannada hit Kantara.

The actress said that she has been subjected to hate since the beginning of her career and described herself as the “punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.” She explained that although she understands that she can not be loved by every single person, it does not mean that one “can spew negativity instead.”

“Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of,” she said.

The south-Indian star further added that she is also being targeted for having said things that she never said. She claimed that false narratives against her were being spun using parts of her past interviews. Rashmika believes this will not only affect her relationships inside the industry but outside as well.

“I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate?” the actress asked. She also said that the intent of her statement was not to win over anyone. She felt that ignoring the matter had only "worsened the issue" and she did not want to continue doing so any longer.

The actress concluded the post by acknowledging the kindness and support she has been receiving from a lot of other people. Likewise, the comments section of the post witnessed celebrities and fans showering love to her. “The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you! You is amazing,” commented Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan.

This response comes after the actress had a media interaction recently at an airport and the subsequent trolling for it. During the conversation, Rashmika was asked if she had watched Kantara, to which she replied that she had not yet. Following this, she was accused of "forgetting her roots," more so because her debut film Kirik Party was directed by Kantara director Rishab Shetty.