'I am honoured to be a part of multilingual stories': Mithila Palkar on Telugu debut Ori Devuda's success and her pan-India appeal

We know the bubbly actress Mithila Palkar from the Netflix romantic comedy series Little Things that was a mushy take on modern relationships. The young actress also won our hearts with road trip comedy flick Karwaan and Marathi short film Majha Honeymoon. This time, the star has given us yet another delightful performance with her Telugu debut in fantasy romantic comedy Ori Devuda. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film has been primarily shot in Hyderabad. Post its release, it is earning rave reviews where Mithila plays the lead opposite Vishwak Sen. The movie revolves around two best friends tying the knot but eventually filing for divorce due to compatibility issues. Given the fantasy genre, the movie swiftly veers from rom-com to magic realism where a golden ticket turns out to be life altering for the characters.

The film’s success anchors Mithala’s pan-India appeal and has made her a household name, down South. The ever-bubbly actress tells us how she relates to the role of Anu, who is the best friend turned wife of Arjun Durgaraju (Vishwak Sen). “Anu is passionate and focused towards the things that she loves. It is quite evident throughout the film that she is very expressive on emotions. This is one characteristic that I relate to from the character — her passion and dedication,” she shares. The film Ori Devuda has established Mithila as a multilingual and multi-genre artist. Opening up about the same, the actress tells us, “The audience response to my character in this film has been overwhelming. From Hindi and Marathi to now Telugu cinema, I am honoured to be a part of multilingual stories and will continue to entertain audiences with relatable content across mediums.”

The Girl In The City actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry having teamed up with iconic stars in the past like Kajol, the late Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Abhay Deol. Since she has broadened her audience base with Ori Devuda, we asked her how important it is for actors to dabble in various kinds of cinema. She shares with us, “I think it’s very crucial because in a country like India, we have the privilege of multiple industries co-existing at the same time as we speak multiple languages. I personally love the diversity as it exposes you to varied narratives, the different set of people that you get to meet and different cultures you are introduced to. There’s so much to learn, experiment and experience that actors should definitely dabble across industries. Speaking of myself, I would not want to limit myself to one language and as I have said many times — it would be my honour to work across languages and mediums.”



Ori Devuda is in theatres now.

