Pramod to play a pivotal role in Prashanth Neel-Prabhas's Salaar? 

PRASHANT Neel- Prabhas' next, Salaar, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is currently on the floors in Hyderabad. While it is known that Shruthi Haasan plays the female lead, the film also stars Prithviraj Suku maran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy The latest speculation is that actor Pramod, known for his work in Geetha Bangle Stores, Ravi, is set to star in the Prashanth Neel Premier Padmini, and the upcoming Bond directorial.

We also learned that Pramod, who is said to be playing a pivotal character in this pan- India action-thriller, has also participated in the shoot. While we await an official confirmation from the production end, this multilingual film is definitely a game-changer for the actor.

Besides this, Pramod, who was part of Ratnan Prapancha, has completed shooting for Bond Ravi, which will be hitting the theatres soon. His other projects include English Manja and Bhuvanam Gaganam, which are currently on floors.