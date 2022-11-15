Actor Soha Ali Khan, who visited Bengaluru recently, shares the balancing act of being a mum, donning the role of the stricter parent and more

SOHA Ali Khan has a quirky sense of humour. Coming from a highly reputed family with everyone successful in their own stream of work, the actor-writer who calls herself 'moderately famous' is the most qualified one, in terms of education. "I am the most qualified person in my family. which evidently doesn't translate to the most successful by any means," says Khan.

A graduate from the Univer sity of Oxford as well as from London School of Economics, Khan loved academics unlike her family. "My parents were famous, my father, of course, was a professional sportsper son. My mother didn't go to university, my father went to Oxford, but I don't think he got to attend as many classes. He was on the cricket field. My brother didn't go to university, my sister is a jewellery designer. And I wanted to study history At that point, my parents said, 'What will you do with history as a subject, it's not really practical.' I said, 'No, I just really enjoy history as a subject'," recalls Khan, crediting her love for history to her favourite teacher.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

But times have changed and being a mother to five-year-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, she took some time to adapt to change. "I learned that it takes me a lot of time to get on board with new things. So even when it came to online education. I resisted it for the longest time. When the pandemic started, Inaaya stopped going to school, and I literally had to glue her down. Thank God for mute buttons is all I can say," laughs Khan, who was in the city for a day for an event organised by Creative Galileo. Khan has visited the city multiple times on work and has always been fond of the city's weather.

Khan is a huge believer of equal parenting and she and her husband Kunal Kemmu share duties. Of course, she has confessed to being the stricter parent and believes in being a hands-on parent. It is qà de evident even on Khan's social me dia, where she posts cute videos of Inaaya's relationship with her father where the little girl is painting his toenails while Kemmu is taking it, a nap. She captioned 'Mid-morning naps can be hazardous'.