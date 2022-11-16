Manjula Ghatteamaneni pens heartfelt note for late father Krishna; says, “Love you forever Nana”

Late Telugu superstar Krishna’s daughter, Manjula Ghatteamaneni, took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share a heartfelt message for her father. She shared a picture of the actor writing, “Dearest Nana (father), You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what."

She further added, "Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need. You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever.”

Krishna passed away at 4 am on Tuesday at the age of 79, stated reports. He was admitted to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from a cardiac arrest late Sunday night. According to sources, he was put on a ventilator and was in critical condition. He is survived by his children, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

“You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana,” Manjula added in the post.

Krishna was a popular Tollywood actor. He appeared in more than 350 films in a career spanning over five decades. He entered the film industry in the early 1960s with small roles. He debuted as the lead actor in the 1965 movie, Thene Manasulu, which became a hit at the box office. Gudacchari 116 (1966), a spy film starring him, proved to be a super hit, making Krishna one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry. He is known for many landmark movies like Alluri Seetharama Raju (19767), Eenadu (1982), and Simhasanam (1986).

On June 19, this year, Manjula posted a message for Krishna on the occasion of Father's Day on Instagram. She shared a picture of her with the veteran actor, and captioned the post, “I feel blessed to spend time with my father. He gave us time even when he was shooting for more than 16 hours per day. He was always there for us no matter what. And he is a man of great wisdom and love. Thank you, nanna, for everything! Words are not enough to express my love for you. Love you loads! Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there.”