Resale tickets of Taylor Swift's tour cost over Rs 22 lakh

Ticket resellers on Wednesday tried to resale Anti-hero singer Taylor Swift's impending US stadium tour for a whopping amount of $28,000 (₹22 lakh per ticket), as eager fans raced to online ticket marketplaces for the second day in a row to secure seats to watch the singer perform live.

The Ticketmaster website had frequent disruptions and lengthy online wait times as a result of millions of people visiting the site on Tuesday as pre-sales started. Ticketmaster — owned by Live Nation Entertainment — claimed that the sale had sparked "extraordinary demand" that led to delays and that it had responded to them swiftly. Taylor’s The Eras Tour is her first live performance since 2018. For much-awaited events like this, website issues for popular events are not uncommon.

On Wednesday, a second round of the ticket pre-sales for Capital One credit card holders went on with reduced negative online reviews. According to some fans, several fans went empty-handed after ticket allocations sold out. They also claimed that online queue wait times took over three hours.

Some customers were looking to capitalise on the enthusiasm over resale sites. For an April concert in Tampa, Florida, asking prices on StubHub varied from $338 to $28,350 per ticket.

Taylor launched her most recent album Midnights in October. On the upcoming tour, she has promised to perform hits from albums spanning her career. March will mark the beginning of the US tour, which will last through August. Further tickets will be made available to the public on Friday.