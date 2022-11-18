'Actors do nothing,' Priyanka Chopra shares her thoughts on role of actors in filmmaking

Priyanka Chopra recently made her first trip to India in three years. The last time the actress visited the country was to promote her 2019 movie The Sky is Pink. While in Mumbai to promote her hair care brand Anomaly, the actress opened up on the role of actors in films.

She claimed in an interview that actors are given too much credit and that their roles in films are "very limited." Moreover, she said that working with the "best filmmakers" had taught her how to be the "best actor," and that this had given her the confidence to take risks.

“This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing… Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie, etc. So I have a very limited role,” she was quoted saying.

She continued, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, and hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?”

The Barfi star was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. She is set to make her OTT debut with the web series Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. Her next Bollywood project is going to be Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.