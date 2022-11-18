'Our country is homophobic,' Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on failure of his recent films

Debuting with Vicky Donor in 2012, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is renowned for addressing sensitive social topics through his films. He has worked as an actor for ten years and has received praise for his unconventional choice of films, most of which have been commercially successful. However, his recent films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, and Doctor G have not fared well at the box office.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) made Rs 28.26 crore, Anek (2022) made Rs 8.15 crore, while Doctor G (2022) earned a lifetime total of Rs 26.45 crore, according to a media source. Ayushmann addressed the underwhelming reception of his last three films during a recent interview while promoting his next film An Action Hero.

“Taboo subjects worked commercially in the pre-pandemic era… I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects — it has to be a community viewing and it has to have a wider film — the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really didn’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic,” the actor said.

He continued, “Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film and given the kind of certification it got – the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film.”

But has this affected Ayushmann's confidence in any way? The actor noted that stopping to take risks will make him conventional, which does not go with his identity. “I will be taking them (chances) in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that’s the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks,” said the Andhadhun star.

Ayushmann will be seen next in Anirudh Iyer’s film An Action Hero, set to release on December 2. The actor will also star in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Pandey.