Exclusive: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha tell us what keeps their marriage alive

Kolkata just witnessed Shantnu & Nikhil's newly launched sassy Cricket Collection, an edgier version of the traditional cricket-inspired fashion wear in collaboration with the reigning captain of the women's cricket team, Harmapreet Kaur, presented at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. The icing on the cake was actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul's glamourous presence as the showstoppers.

Known for their chilled-out fashion vibes, the adorable couple completed a year of marital bliss, on November 15, and we couldn't help asking them about the secrets to a successful marriage, their romance, and some useful tips for all the would-be brides and grooms.

You just completed a year of marriage. How exciting has the journey been?

Rajkummar Rao: It's been fantastic ánd nothing really has changed because we now know each other for over 11-12 years. But yes, I feel more complete, now.

Patralekha: We are really comfortable with each other and that's why we got married.

Patralekha: We just had our first-year anniversary celebrations at Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh (where they got married) and we totally chilled out there. In fact, during our wedding too, Raj had the most fun. He was the happiest groom and his energy was so infectious.

Rajkummar Rao

Is there anything new -- good, bad or ugly -- that you discovered about each other after marriage?

Patralekha: If there were anything bad and ugly we wouldn't have got married in the first place.

Rajkummar: And now it's too late as Í said 11 years is a long span of time.

Patralekha: Raj is so dedicated as a human being, not only to his craft but also to his relationships -- the things he owns like his car or the love for his dog. His respect for everyone is what makes me fall in love with him.

One thing that keeps a marriage going?

Rajkummar and Patralekha: Trust, friendship and respect besides love, which is a constant.

How different is marriage from living together or dating?

Rajkummar: When we started living in for the last 6 years before marriage, it was as good as being married. When we were dating we used to make plans for movie or dinner nights and wished to meet each other more often, which also had its charm.

Patralekha: Post-marriage, I am more comfortable in this space -- marriage has made our relationship more rooted and steadier. Both Raj and I are home birds and we love chilling at our beautiful terrace that now doubles up as our dating zone.

Tell us what were your first impressions of each other?

Rajkummar: She was not targeting me when she first saw me because she had watched LSD where I played a really creepy guy and she thought that's who I am in real life.

Patralekha: In those days natural acting was just coming of age and I came out of the movie hall with Raj's character in my head, not knowing I would marry this guy later (laughs).

Rajkummar: I saw her in an advertisement almost a month or two before we met, and I liked her.

Patralekha

What do you like about each other?

Rajkummar: She is a complete package of everything -- a true friend, a partner, a wife, a fashion and beauty expert -- who's also equally loved by our close group of friends. I think Patra is special because she is so real and is never politically correct.

Patralekha: I adore his respect for all and caring nature.

How do you resolve your differences?

Patralekha: We don't have too many fights but when we have our differences we just start laughing about it after a while.

Rajkummar: Our arguments never last for more than a couple of hours since we both start missing each other.

What do you enjoy doing together?

Rajkummar: Watching films together and travelling.

Patralekha: Raj is an avid watcher and my search engine for good content. We love watching all kinds of content be it non-fiction or fiction, and currently, we are binging on dramas. We just finished watching season 5 of The Crown.

Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao and Harmaanpreet Kaur at the event

Your fashion choices?

Rajkummar: It's Partarlekha who shops for me and it's her approval that matters to me the most. Whatever I wear I consult her and even send her pictures if I am not there.

Patralekha: I think he is effortlessly cool in real life and in his profession and his fashion choices too channel that vibe. I have been born and raised in Shillong, the capital of the East. I grew up seeing nattily dressed men and women. I always like keeping things very basic and subtle. I love wearing white shirts or tees and jeans and for weddings I love saris.

Your upcoming projects?

Patralekha: Raj and DK's Gulkanda Tales, another web series for Disney+Hotstar and Luv Ranjan's film for OTT.

Rajkummar: Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Raj and DK's web series Guns and Gulab and a film called Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Jahnvi Kapoor.

Your advice for the would-be brides and grooms?

Rajkummar: During your wedding, have the most amount of fun.

Patralekha: Yeah, because ultimately it's only you who will remember your wedding day most vividly.

Pictures by Upahar Biswas