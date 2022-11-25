Mugdha Godse talks about her e-commerce label Saaree Mood

Being a semi-finalist at Femina Miss India is no easy task, and Mugdha Godse has evolved as a person and in her career immensely ever since she participated in the 2004 edition of the same. Furthermore, she stole hearts with her outstanding performance in 2008 Madhur Bhandarkar masterpiece Fashion, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. Fourteen years down the line, she now juggles between the roles of an actor and an entrepreneur moreover as she has recently launched her e-commerce saree portal named Saree Mood. We speak to the dusky beauty about her vision regarding Saree Mood, her dream bridal ensemble, and tips and tricks for upcoming brides ahead of the wedding season. Mugdha recently hosted a styling workshop at Phoenix Market City Mumbai.

What made you curate Saree Mood? What is it all about?

I am extremely fond of the saree and awestruck by its grandeur. I believe, with our diverse and rich cultural history and weaves, there are sarees to suit every mood of a woman. The name Saree Mood hence is self- explanatory and it boasts of a wide range of the nine yards starting from Benarasis from the gulleys of Varanasi, Kanjivaram from Tamil Nadu to modern digital prints. Each of the pieces has been responsibly sourced from artisans across the country, which definitely is a task in itself as the traditional artisans like to hold these art forms close to their families. I am lucky to have received help from my designer friends namely JJ Valaya, Rajesh Pratap and Rajat Tangri who introduced me to them. Saree Mood is an e-portal accessible to anyone and everyone who wants to find something to suit their unique mood.

From being a supermodel, to an actress to an entrepreneur, you have come a long way. Which role do you enjoy the most?

I think being a model resonated with me the most, amongst all. However, I am thoroughly enjoying my entrepreneurial journey with Saree Mood. You will also get to hear announcements on new acting projects soon.

What can we expect from Saree Mood ahead of the wedding season?

Brides invest and indulge in luxurious trousseaus ahead of their weddings. We have curated a range of sarees not just for their D-Day but for other occasions as well. Shades like lavender, and subtle pastels are complimenting the traditional hues of pink and red on our portal. However, our D-Day curation mostly revolves around intricate and heavy trousseau as brides wish to put their best fashion foot forward with a hint of tradition on their special day.

What does your dream wedding ensemble look like?

I would like something traditional both in terms of colour and textile. A Benarasi ensemble in shades of red and pink would work wonders. However, it also depends so much on the time of the event, the décor, the venue and so on.

Any styling tips for the brides-to-be? Are there any new drapes that are trending this season?

India is blessed with a wide repertoire of styles and drapes, given its expanse and diversity. Take for instance, the nine yards of Maharashtra, or draping techniques in Bengal and Gujarat. Sarees are extremely fun and there’s so much one can do with it. You can go traditional with Mojaris, or pair it with dressy loafers. My prime advice would be to make yourself feel comfortable with whatever you do, as weddings are long and hectic. Uncomfortable drapes and accessories can ruin the enjoyment and revelry.

saareemood.com