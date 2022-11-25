Special interview: Actress Ushasi Ray spells out her wedding fashion choices

One of the most popular faces on television, Ushasi Ray loves a very casually stylish look. The petite actor who has been the face of such popular serials as Milon Tithi, Bokul Kotha and Kadambini, tells us all about her wedding fashion choices.

Favourite wedding outfits: Always a sari

Wedding wardrobe must-haves: Different kinds of saris in various fabrics and designs in rich colours and very ritzy evening cocktail gowns for wedding events.

Ushasi Ray

The most fashionable bride in recent years: It has to be Alia Bhatt – she looked gorgeously simple and was not at all over-the-top with her looks.

Your favourite weaves for an Indian wedding: Benarasi and Kanjeevaram silks

How would you deck up as a bride: I want very light makeup, heavy jewellery and a simple light sari.

Tips for readers: Wear something which you can carry, feel comfortable in and look good. It’s best to wear something in which you can roam around freely and feel confident.

Ushasi Ray

Your fashion choices as a bridesmaid: I have had the chance to be a bridesmaid only once or twice. It was a Hindu wedding in Kerala, so, I had worn a sari. But I wish to attend a Christian wedding as a bridesmaid in a lovely gown in a pastel shade.

Ushasi Ray

CREDITS: Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul assisted by Sananda Mondal Laha / Styling: Anupam Chatterjee / Jewellery Mahabir Danwar Jewellers, Virrayaa Jewellery / Location courtesy: The Park Hotel Kolkata