Ravichandran, NS Rajkumar collaborate for the third time

CRAZY Star Ravi- chandran and producer NS Rajkumar, are set to work together for the third time after Crazy Star, and Kannadiga.

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the Kannada debut of Tamil filmmaker Aneesh, who has worked on a couple of films and man ads.

The film will have music composed by Karthikeyan, and cinematographer Sathish will be handling the camerawork.

According to a source close to the team, the project will be a family entertainer, and Ravichandran, is set to play a role that he has never played before in his stellar career.

With the film expected to goon floors in December, the makers are busy with the casting process.

Meanwhile, Ravichandranhas an interesting lineup of films ready for release, in- cluding Rishika Sharma's Vijayanand biopic and Darshan-starrer, Kranti, which will feature him in pivotal characters.