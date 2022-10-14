Alia Bhatt's label Ed-a-Mamma unveils comfy maternity wear

Actress Alia Bhatt’s conscious kids' clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma is all set to introduce its latest addition ‘Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear’, a range of thoughtfully designed clothing tailored for moms-to-be. The label has already established itself as a key player in the space of sustainable fashion.

Focussed on the idea of ‘Designed for comfort. Designed for two’, the launch campaign is led by mommy-to-be, Alia, who encourages fellow moms to be themselves and embrace their style, throughout this journey.

On the launch of the collection, Alia Bhatt said, “I struggled to find quality maternity wear, and so I started devising my solutions, making my style more bump-friendly and prioritising comfort. I realised, a gap in my wardrobe represented a gap in the marketplace. And so, Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear was born! This capsule collection is designed to hold you, hug you, comfort you and do pretty much everything for you that you do for your baby. We’ve stayed true to the ethos of Ed-a-Mamma, with every garment being sustainable. And I can’t wait to share it with others.”

The maternity wear range has been developed using natural, breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and viscose, which are gentle on the skin. The jeans are designed to be soft and stretchy, to support growing bellies and beyond. Dresses with a flowy silhouette and co-ord sets, which can be dressed up or down, are perfect for your everyday routine - whether it’s working in or out, travelling or just lounging at home. The shirts and tees are lightweight, and versatile and offer all-day comfort. The dyes used are AZO-free and the buttons are made from biodegradable materials like wood and coconut shells.

Speaking on the introduction of the new Maternity line, Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear, said, “The maternity wear market is currently pegged at 2000 crores. With no definitive brands in the national space, we saw a huge opportunity in this segment. Alia's clarity of thought in identifying the gap and her input in terms of style and comfort made the task simpler. The initial offering is a capsule collection that has captured current trends without compromising on comfort. We have introduced co-ord sets and dresses in vibrant colours and flowy silhouettes apart from casual wear, all designed especially for expecting moms.”

The Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear collection is exclusively available on their website edamamma.com. The collection will also be available on Myntra and Tata Cliq, shortly.