Busy actor Manoj Bajpayee will celebrate Diwali with family in Goa

Three times National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has planned a quick family vacay in Goa to celebrate Diwali despite a busy work schedule.

The Padma Shri actor, who has completed three decades in showbiz, is currently juggling with multiple projects between different genres, characters and media. One of the finest actors, he has become synonymous with content-driven projects.

The "family man" tells us, "This time there will be no Diwali Puja at home as my house is under renovation. A lot of work is going on so things are scattered at home. Hence, keeping the Puja this time a very small family affair".

Manoj recently finished three upcoming projects including Ram Reddy’s untitled film, which also has actor Deepika Dobriyal. There's also Despatch, an investigative thriller set in the world of crime journalism, directed by Kanu Behl. He is also a part of Abhishek Chaubey’s film which has an ensemble cast including actors Konkana Sensharma, Sayaji Shinde and Naseeruddin shah among others and Rahul Chittella's Gulmohar starring Sharmila Tagore, and Amol Palekar. Manoj will also be playing the lead in Zee Studios’ courtroom drama.