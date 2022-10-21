Diwali special: Actor Seerat Kapoor shares tips to keep the festive weight gain away

Like all of us, actress Seerat Kapoor loves the festival of light and most importantly, the lip-smacking Diwali sweets.

As she gears up for Diwali she shares, "All through my growing up years we celebrated Diwali as a family together. I would be counting down the minutes until we went to the art and craft shop and buy decors to hang around the house, make rangoli’s, put fairy lights, wall art, and torans. We’d also scent up the rooms and design our home with a variety of flowers and diyas".

Seerat Kapoor

Seerat also tells us that eating all the yummy laddoos and namkeens is the highlight of her Diwali. "But I do make sure to workout before and after to keep the festive weight off. These mindful things help you enjoy the festivities and be fit," she quickly adds.

Seerat will soon debut in the Bollywood film Maarrich opposite Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah, which is all set to be released on December 9 this year.