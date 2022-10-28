Popular television actor Sayantani Ghosh forays into the world of audio shows with Shraapit

Actor Sayantani Ghosh believes there is no formula to success. ”I love my work and I started very young, to be honest. When I debuted as an actor in Kolkata, I was barely 19 and after one-and-a-half years of work there I shifted to Mumbai. A lot of people questioned my move because television was just emerging back then and I was doing reasonably well in the Bengali film industry. So, they perceived it as a wrong career move,” recalls the beautiful actress.

After starring in the television serial Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Sayantani went on to lead such top TRP earners as Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Naagin 4.

“For me, the struggle has always been to retain success after achieving it. Once you've reached a certain stage, and you don't want to compromise, money is something you can still workaround, but not the quality of roles. But not every time you get the kind of work you want to do. So there was a time when for almost two years, I was simply sitting at home. I bought a house in Mumbai when I was just 22 and within four or five years, I had to sell that house because I was out of work. And I didn't want to go back to my father to ask for money. But what kept me going is my love for the craft and zest for newer opportunities,” reflects Sayantani.

Sayantani Ghosh

And it’s the same urge for a great oeuvre that made Sayantani say yes to Shraapit, an audio show that released on Audible this October 25.

We talk with the actress about the same in a candid chat.

What got you interested in Shraapit?

I was aware of audio shows, but nothing actually came my way until the team got in touch with me regarding Shraapit. The very concept of an audio show intrigued me because, as an artist, I'm always looking out for those opportunities where I can challenge myself as an actor. I am working in the visual medium for almost two decades, hence doing an audio show felt challenging and interesting. My character's name is Gazalah is a fantastic role, in fact, the entire story is fantastic, so, I said yes.

So, how was the experience?

The fun of the audio medium is that while we are narrating something the listener has the scope to transport himself into his own imaginative world. For me, the process was exciting, but it's not easy because you have to work your way around the microphone to modulate your voice and you literally have to enact it, so it requires that much more effort. Creatively too, when you have to emote alone, standing there and technically blurting out your lines without any co-actor, you have to really be there.

Sayantani Ghosh

Tell a little about the role you're playing?

Shraapit, as the name suggests, is about a certain curse. There is this one Shah family and for generations, the members of that family get killed uncannily. So they go to the ancestral property and hear a story from an ancestor on how the entire family got cursed, and why they were cursed by a woman called Ghazala. Something very unfortunate happened to her many moons back and she was burnt alive by one of the Shahs and she cursed this family before dying. So Ghazala is a very powerful character in the entire play and very interesting too. I had to sing for the first time and managed it well.

It's almost going to be a year since you got married. How is married life treating you?

Married life is great because there is no difference probably because we've been friends for so long. So the transition has been really very smooth. I gave priority to family life a bit more than my work life this year because it’s my first year of marriage and will not come back. I wanted to enjoy all the firsts with my husband be it Diwali or Durga Puja.

Your fitness and diet regimens?

I used to do a lot of weight training and balance out my cardio but right now I am doing cardio and a lot of Zumba. Post-Diwali, I intend to resume my weight training.

I eat everything but in small portions and I just love Kaju Kaatlis and chocolates.

Your fashion choices?

There was a time when I used to just follow trends blindly and often found myself in situations where I felt uncomfortable in a pair of shoes or a dress. I think it's really important to be comfortable and if I can blend that with something trendy that’s great. I also go for outfits that complement my personality. I love wearing saris since they are very versatile. I often team up a sari with boots or sneakers.