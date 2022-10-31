Ahead of her birthday, check out these 5 iconic looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

The gorgeous Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49 on Tuesday, November 1. In her career, she has not just gifted us some must-watch movies, she has also been the reason behind some iconic looks that we still try to replicate but how can we ever match up her grace? So here’s a list of our top 5 picks that have created a sensation in the fashion industry.

Nandini from Ponniyin Selvan (I)

It seems that Aishwarya and silk sarees are just a match made in heaven. The silk sarees and wavy mane, paired with temple jewellery include gorgeous necklaces, earrings, and bangles. And you can’t just miss the matha-pattis, maangtikas and nose pins on both sides. Minimal makeup and a bindi just completed the look. And if you are a regular on social media, you must have come across the various tutorials on creating the looks and draping of sarees the way she did it. So you know why this look topped our list!

Paro from Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is iconic as a whole, and how could Aishwarya’s look not be a part of it? The aatpoure (Bengali-style) draping, the hairdos, the jewellery and the maang full of sindoor were a complete package in itself. And to top it, the big red bindi. Not just one, but we can remember at least two looks from the film that made us go gaga…one the Dola-re-Dola look, and the other, Aishwarya in a blue saree. Oh how stunning!

Sunehri from Dhoom 2

Sunehri indeed! I mean that’s how she looked onscreen. The moment she’s on the screen, your eyes are stuck on the golden girl. Aishwarya looked her sexiest best in this movie while she sported crop tops and mini skirts. And don’t you dare forget the leather bodysuit, dark kohl-lined eyes and the top braid in the song Crazy Kiya Re. It literally was oozing oomph!

Jodha Bai from Jodhaa Akbar

The movie? Check. Styling? Check. Hrithik? Check. Aishwarya? Double check. Well, Aishwarya’s another movie that is exemplary to the fullest, we also believe that no one could have carried the look of Jodha with so much ease and grace. The multi-layered necklaces, the elaborate ghagra choli, the ghunghat, the borli, and the small bindi in the middle of her forehead were royal, and definitely iconic.

Shirley from Josh

The ill-mouthed little sister to Shah Rukh Khan’s Max had a sense of style that was completely different to all that she had been playing. We don’t know how much it created a stir in the men, but Shirley’s boyfriend jeans, denim dungarees, tees, chokers, beaded wristlets and bandanas definitely made the girls fall in love with her.

Here’s wishing the ever-graceful, multi-talented actress a very happy birthday!