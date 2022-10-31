Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty passes away in Kolkata at 59

Sonali Chakraborty has appeared in films like Dadar Kirti (1980), Har Jeet (2002), and Chokher Bali (2003)

Actress Sonali Chakraborty, a popular face on Bengali television, passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness. She was 59.

The actress was suffering from liver complications, according to reports. Sources also noted that she was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

Sonali was a part of the cast for the popular Bengali show Gaatchora, which had actors Solanki Roy and Gaourab Chatterjee playing the lead roles.

Sonali and her husband Shankar Chakraborty have also worked together in several Bengali television shows and movies as actors as well as anchors.

Sonali has appeared in films like Dadar Kirti (1980), Har Jeet (2002), Chokher Bali (2003), and Bandhan (2004).

After the news emerged, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum shared their condolences over her demise. Mamata shared an extensive post on Facebook, calling her death “a huge loss.”

Sonali’s last rites will be held at the Keoratola Crematorium, Kolkata at 10.30 am.

Sonali Chakraborty is survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.

(With inputs from PTI)