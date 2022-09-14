Delhi’s seasons have their own flavours: Sharmila Tagore

After making her acting debut with ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the Bengali drama Apur Sansar (1959), Sharmila Tagore went on to become one of the most popular names in the Hindi film industry. Tagore (77) has convincingly portrayed a range of characters in a number of iconic films including An Evening in Paris (1967), Amar Prem (1972), Anupama (1966), among others, and has been the National Award recipient twice. We caught up with the actor at a recent exhibition in the Capital and spoke to her about the changes she has witnessed in the city.

An everlasting bond

Born in Kanpur, Tagore took up acting as a teenager. While she has travelled across the country, she mentions that Delhi continues to hold a special place for her. Talking to us about the changes she has observed in the city over the years, Tagore shared, “All the cities are now becoming more or less the same.

However, earlier it was different. Delhi winters used to be very special, Kolkata’s food would stand out, and Mumbai would have its own thing. But now, the cities feel similar in terms of roads, infrastructure, etc.,—everything is common.” However, she feels the Capital does have its own highlights. “Delhi still has three seasons; they have their own flavours—except that the pollution is really impacting the winters. Apart from all of that, I think Delhi is just going upwards.”

When asked about her favourite spot in the city, the actor was quick to mention the quaint Amrita Shergill Marg in South Delhi. “That is a lovely road; it still has the same greenery. There are very strict rules so they can’t build high-rises there. Such protected areas in Delhi are really nice.”