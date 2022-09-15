Zendaya’s mother almost denied entry to the Emmys

Claire Stoermer, Zendaya’s mother, had to use her daughter’s name to be given entry into the Emmys. She was almost denied meeting her daughter at the event.

Claire took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a story with a snap of her and her daughter at the Emmys, where Zendaya won the award for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The caption for the story was, “made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said… breathe!!!”

Claire continued sharing about how she wasn’t allowed to approach her daughter’s table. She was stopped by a person and was asked for her credentials, following which she let the person know that she is Zendaya’s mother. She adds that she never tells anyone about her identity but she had to do it.

The award winning actress’ mother also called out various news outlets for using a picture of her that did not match with the article they published on Zendaya. “It’s like why did they take a picture of me from the US Open where I am cheering for Serena and use it for an article about my daughter at the Emmys….it is just so stupid and irritating!” she exclaimed.

This was Zendaya’s second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Though her mom was in attendance for the awards, her boyfriend Tom Holland missed the Emmys due to filming in NYC.