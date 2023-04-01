Seerat Kapoor shares four swear-by life mantras on her birthday

The ever graceful Seerat Kapoor turns a year younger today, and there couldn’t have been a better day than today to speak to her regarding what keeps her going. The face of popular Tollywood and Bollywood films such as Run Raja Run, Okka Kshanam and Tiger has been ruling hearts all across the world with her acting skills. The numerous talents of the lady who turns 30 today, isn’t just limited to acting but also culminates in her passion for dance. On her birthday, Seerat shares with us four swear-by life mantras that she abides by.

“To begin with I believe it is extremely crucial to be an honest person to begin with. It is important to find peace within oneself without seeking external sources of validation. This helps in less energy consumption while simultaneously keeping an individual positive in every situation. Surrounding yourself with the right company again, is a vital mantra for me as the right ones will always make an individual feel good about themselves regardless of the situation,’ shares Seerat.

Seerat also believes taking a stand for oneself and loving oneself is a way to safeguard their emotional health. “One must not let anyone take the other for granted. It is important to wait before opening up too much to one person, and allow them to win your trust. Never give anyone the advantage of knowing you too well to use it against you,” concludes Seerat.