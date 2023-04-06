Bipasha Basu finally reveals daughter Devi’s face on Instagram [PICS]

Celeb couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first daughter Devi on November 12 last year. When the duo shared the wonderful news on social media, colleagues and fans from all across the nation could not help but wish them well and love. Recently, the couple just revealed Devi's face on social media.

The gorgeous actress and new mother Bipasha shared the photo on Instagram. She captioned the image with, "Hello world … I am Devi." Devi can be seen in the glimpses looking adorable in a pink frock with the slogan "Daddy's princess" and a matching bow hairband. She was seen flashing a stunning smile, looking very charming.

Soon after they posted the photo, fans and B-town celebrities flooded their Instagram accounts with messages. Actress Dia Mirza wrote, "God bless you, Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you," while Kajal Agarwal wrote, "Cutest little munchkin. Love and blessings to little Devi."



On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in her debut web series, the crime-drama Dangerous in 2020 while Karan was seen in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0 in 2021. The actor is set to share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the Siddarth Anand action-drama Fighter, which will release in 2024.



