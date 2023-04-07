Priyanka Chopra visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple with daughter Malti, celebrates Hanuman Jayanti

Priyanka Chopra, amidst promotions for her new series Citadel is now unwinding with a trip to the temple. The actress visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti with her daughter Malti Marie for Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Priyanka then shared a post on Instagram with her daughter and the captioned it, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings. ”

In the post, the actress can be seen delicately carrying her daughter through the temple, the baby is seen to be peacefully enjoying the walk. As expected, the reactions to the post were, without a doubt, positive.

Last week on March 31, Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai with her family members - her husband Nick Jonas, her daughter, and her mother Madhu. She was in the city to attend the star-studded three-day launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, hosted by India and Asia’s richest family.



Since her arrival in Mumbai, Priyanka also spent some time promoting her upcoming streaming series Citadel in which she plays a spy. Set for April 28 release, the series also stars Richard Madden and has been created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame.

It is also believed she will attend the rumoured engagement of her cousin Parineeti Chopra with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, expected to be held next week. Chopra had, before the announcement of Citadel, bagged a Hollywood role beside John Cena and Idris Alba for Heads of State.