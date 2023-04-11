Sonam Kapoor gives a peek inside her Delhi home decorated to welcome son Vayu [SEE PICS]

Sonam Kapoor recently shared pictures of her gorgeous Delhi home on Instagram and she took to social media with the caption “Welcoming our darling Vayu home to Delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary.

The actor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu to their home and she expressed her gratitude towards the team of professionals who made the homecoming special. She emphasized that it is not an ad or Barter and that she is genuinely appreciating the work done by the decorators.

Take a look at the photo here:

Fans gave out a positive response with comments such as “Nice! Love the amount of Mogra buds!” and “Always a pleasure to be part of your celebrations". Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also commented on the aesthetically pleasing pictures with heart emoticons while fans appreciated the pretty floral arrangements. Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son in August 2022.

Also Read: Los Angeles – My Soul City: A travel diary penned by actor Sonam Kapoor

The actress had also shared photos of her London abode a few weeks ago, decorated for a dinner party celebrating her first Mother's Day in the UK. The actress will next be seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.