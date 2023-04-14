Alia Bhatt shares unseen images on first wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor [SEE PICS]

Today, Bollywood's power-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. Alia uploaded three previously unseen photographs on her Instagram handle with the message "Happy day" to commemorate the occasion.

The first photo was taken at their haldi ceremony, the second was taken when Ranbir proposed to Alia at Maasai Mara, and the third seems to be fairly recent and shows Alia and Ranbir smilingly holding one another.

Fans and the actors' colleagues from the industry poured well wishes in the comments section. Alia's mom Soni Razdan also shared photos from the wedding and wrote, "On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards."