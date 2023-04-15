Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha to come together for the second season of their podcast series - Virus 2062

After the success of the audio thriller Virus 2062, which had Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal lend their voices to the main characters, there is a huge demand for season 2. The actors have mentioned that listeners have reached out to them directly on social media to come up with the second season of the audio series. And the couple are all set to hit the studio again. This will be the first time the couple will be working together again post their wedding which took place in October 2022.

Ali says, “It is nice when fans, viewers or even listeners reach out to you directly to tell you what they like and even remember your work. For example, Virus 2062. That audio series was so loved by people that Richa and I still get requests to come out during season 2. Now there is a growing popularity of podcasts, but this series came out in 2021 and it was a huge experiment for us even then to be part of something like this. It all pays off when you see a reaction like this.”

Ali will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next movie Khufiya, a spy thriller, which also stars Tabu, Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O'Nell.The film is set to be released on Netflix. He will also be in Kandahar, which also stars Gerard Butler. The film is set to have a worldwide release on May 26.