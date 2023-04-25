Inside Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower ceremony

The statement 'Setting couple goals since day 1' perfectly describes the remarkable pair Upasana Kamineni Konidela and global star Ram Charan. Earlier, the couple who has been in the news over their brush with fame at the Golden Globes have now again gained the spotlight over their baby shower as Upasana is in her seventh month of pregnancy.

The couple had the star-studded ceremony in Dubai followed by two more intimate celebrations in their hometown of Hyderabad. Upasana looked radiant in a shimmery pink ensemble and a free-flowing blue dress, while Ram looked dashing in an all-black ensemble and a white shirt paired with smart chinos at the intimate event.

Attendees at the baby shower

Their close friends and family, including Chiranjeevi Konidela, Surekha, Shobana Kamineni, Sangita Reddy, Pinky Reddy, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor, and Allu Arjun attended the parties. The images have taken the internet by storm, with everyone showering the expectant couple with love and blessings.

Couple with Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidala

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun shared a picture with Upasana and expressed his delight with the message, "So happy for my sweetest Upsi @UpasanaKamineniKonidela." Tennis ace Sania Mirza and singer Kanika Kapoor also gave a sneak peek into the party festivities.

(L-R) Kanika, Upasana and Sania

Previously, talking to us, Upsana shared how she imagines a better world for her child, “I want to create an atmosphere where the child knows that he or she is loved and cared for. It all depends on how they conduct themselves which depends on us. I want my child to learn survival skills and that could be surviving social media or for that matter, any environment. So teaching survival techniques through a spectrum of instincts is essential.”