On the occasion of World Dance Day, actress Seerat Kapoor opens up about her journey as a dancer

Dance is that art in which one conveys their innermost passion, emotions, and thoughts through movements, expressions, and body language, and this beautiful art form is celebrated internationally on April 29. On this day, when every dancer celebrates the art form and the passion that it ignites within them, actress Seerat Kapoor, who is one such dance enthusiast, opens up about her journey as a dancer and how dance helped to shape her future.



Seerat's immense love for dance was evoked at a very young age, and she considers it her first love. Trained in international styles like ballet, funk, hip hop, contemporary, and street jazz, to name a few, the actress was an ex-instructor at Ashley Lobo's company, The Danceworx. To take her career a level up, she marched on to become an assistant choreographer at Imtiaz Ali's movie Rockstar, where she made a small cameo in the song Naadan Parindey on the team's request.





While expressing how dance holds a special place in her heart, Seerat shares, "I started learning dance at the age of 16. As a child, I always really enjoyed singing and dancing. It was my passion, which now, in high insight has mapped my foundation in the theatrical fields. Soon as I ventured into acting, I realised I was being conditioned for the camera all these years. Musical theatre trained me to face the camera and the big screen.”



Now that she is a part of cinema, Seerat still considers dance to be her foremost passion. She says, "I believe cinema is my karmabhoomi, but the stage is my janmabhoomi. I started out as a dancer, and the rush and thrill has only grown over the years. I think if it wasn’t for acting, I would've definitely lead a direction in the field of performing arts." Seerat's journey is truly inspiring and shows how working hard on one's own passion with utmost dedication can lead to success. Seerat further adds, "Even now, I feel life is coming a full circle because I am shooting a movie called Dil Raju where I play a dancer's character. This is indeed special for me."