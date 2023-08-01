Birthday girl Mrunal Thakur celebrates on sets of VD13

Actor Mrunal Thakur turns a year older today! The actor has been working incessantly hard to deliver major critical and commercial successes over the past few years and is still geared on doing so even on her birthday. The Sita Ramam actor celebrated her birthday on the sets of her new movie with actor Vijay Deverakonda. Even though she is far from home and friends, her cast and crew on the sets of the Telugu film VD13 which commenced shooting earlier this week in Hyderabad will be giving her company.

Mrunal who likes to keep a low-key birthday comments, “Since we lead a very public life, it is important for me to spend certain special days with friends and family. But this time it’s going to be on the sets of VD13 with the amazing cast and crew members who I have just started working with. We are currently shooting in Hyderabad and in the last year or so this place has become my second home, post having shot here extensively for Sita Ramam and then Hi Nanna. I will surely have a small and intimate celebration later once I am home with my family post wrapping up my first schedule of the film.”

On the work front, Mrunal will be seen with Angad Bedi in Hi Nanna. The emotional father-daughter relationship movie will also mark Bedi’s debut in South films. She also has the period drama Pippa in the pipeline starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan, which will see a release soon.