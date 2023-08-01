Home Entertainment Celebs

Radhika Madan joins Kathak classes to prioritise self-care

The actress had three recent releases- Sanaa, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Kuttey! 

In a world that constantly glorifies hustle culture, Bollywood actress Radhika Madan has taken a refreshing approach to life. Amid the fast-paced and competitive industry, she has decided to embark on a new venture that holds a special place in her heart – Kathak dance. With a firm belief in living life at her own pace, Radhika has recently taken to social media to announce her new journey, inspiring her fans to prioritize self-care and personal growth.

"To new beginnings! I keep reading and seeing how easily we get sucked into the "hustle" culture. Reminding myself every day that it's not a race, take it easy, live! Promised myself that ill do things that I never had the "time" for. It's not cool to be busy. It's okay to take a break. Starting with Kathak!"

The actress has charmed her audiences with three back-to-back amazing performances in Sanaa, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Kuttey, and is now gearing up for more such kickass projects lined up for the near future!

