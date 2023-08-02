Saiyami Kher trains with former cricketer Murali Karthik for Ghoomer

Home Entertainment Celebs

The actor plays a cricket prodigy in the movie

Saiyami Kher is all geared up for her role in the upcoming movie Ghoomer where she plays a cricketer. To inculcate the real-life nuances of her character she trained with former cricketer Murali Karthik. Kher plays the role of a cricket prodigy and has been keeping herself busy with several kinds of physical fitness training to make her fit the role as well.

Saiyami’s role requires her to play a left-handed cricketer and hence Karthik was roped in to be her trainer. Back in the day, he was a specialist slow left-arm orthodox bowler credited for his loop trajectory and ability to spin and bounce.

Kher comments, “I have been obsessed about cricket and played the game since school. I used to try playing the sport with both my hands but the dominant hand in life is my right hand so on Ghoomer, the challenge was to train and become a left-hander. It was very kind of Karthik to step in, help me with my action and give me those key points and small details that make the difference. I always loved his classic orthodox action as a kid. So it was so much fun training with him. “

Ghoomer is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter.  He became an Olympic gold medalist too using his left hand after his right got seriously injured. The movie is co-written by Rahul Sengupta, Rishi Virmani, and R. Balki and directed by Balki. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi in major roles. 

