Salman Khan's  birthday wish for Sister Arpita Khan melts hearts and sparks nostalgia

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took a heartwarming trip down memory lane to wish his sister Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday. The artiste shared a rare throwback picture from their family album, capturing a cherished moment of sibling love. In the photo, a young Salman was seen donning an embellished black leather jacket, a white shirt, and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Arpita looked absolutely adorable as a baby, clad in a white frock, holding a magazine in her hand and sweetly chewing on Salman's finger. While Salman gazed at the camera, Arpita adorably looked back at her brother.

Also read: Salman Khan gushes over SRK’s ‘Jawan’ teaser; fans hail their ‘bromance’

Salman captioned the post, “Happy birthday Arpita @arpitakhansharma.” The post instantly garnered a flood of endearing responses from friends and colleagues in the industry. Actor Ronit Roy commented with a heartwarming “Awwwwww. That's so cute. Happy birthday Arpita.” Bhagyashree, Salman's co-star from the iconic film Maine Pyaar Kiya, joined the celebration, writing, “Awwww Happy birthday @arpitakhansharma.”

Salman, the eldest son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan, cherishes a close-knit relationship with his family. Arpita, who was adopted by Salim's second wife Helen, holds a special place in the family’s hearts. Arpita, who tied the knot with actor Aayush Sharma, is now a mother to two lovely children.

In an interview, Salman recalled the moment when Arpita informed him about her desire to marry Aayush Sharma. He revealed that initially, the idea of casting Aayush in a film was discussed but dropped due to his absence from the gym. However, fate had other plans, as Arpita introduced Aayush to the family as the man she wanted to marry. Salman, who was delighted by the coincidence, jokingly said, “Ab toh main free mein film banaunga (I'll make the film for free with him).”

Also read: The Dark Knight stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3

As fans continue to shower love and good wishes on Arpita's special day, the heartfelt celebration showcases the Khan family's love and unity.