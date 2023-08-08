Unveiling an enduring friendship: Saira Banu opens up about Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt's unforgettable bond

Veteran Indian actress Saira Banu recently shared a heartfelt tribute that beautifully encapsulates the remarkable friendship between two legendary personalities of Indian cinema - the late Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Saira not only revealed some heartwarming tales but also offered a poignant glimpse into their deep-rooted friendship by sharing a photograph that captured a tender moment between the two artistes.

The snap showed Dilip's hand on Sunil's shoulder as they stood side by side, Dilip exuded calmness in a blue shirt, while Sunil emanated gravitas in a dignified black ensemble. In a caption, Saira delved into a treasury of cherished anecdotes.

She wrote, “I am joyous as I share stories and moments that Sahib shared and lived with people that he called friends. Sahib was known to be a lovable and caring person but only a few people knew that he was a great friend too...one of them was Sunil Dutt. Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab were not only neighbours but also dearest of friends. They were both great icons who did not isolate themselves in their own luxurious lives but always came to aid the film fraternity, whether it was a matter of the industry at large or some crisis.”

She added that Dilip and Sunil's greatness extended far beyond the silver screen and the lives they led. They stood as pillars of support within the film fraternity, embracing its challenges and crises, offering their wisdom and unwavering presence, regardless of the hour. “When there was big trouble and heartache Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab would burn the midnight lamp together and would pow-wow into finding solutions, be it 3 in the morning or 4, whether it meant travelling to and fro to Delhi or helping victims of the civil riots in Mumbai. On occasions of mirth and joy, it was a treat to see Sunil Ji walking down the slope into Dilip Sahib’s house to share his favourite katori (bowl) of cooked dal that was a must for him with every meal,” she stated.

The story took an emotional turn as Saira recounted a poignant incident that unfolded after an event in Shirpur, Maharashtra. “Once after a function in Shirpur, Maharashtra, Dutt Sahab met with an unfortunate air crash on his flight back. He did survive it but landed at Breach Candy Hospital. Upon his discharge from the hospital, even the injury did not stop him from hobbling across with a walking stick to his friend Dilip Sahib's house to wish him Eid Mubarak. This was the greatness and camaraderie of Dutt Sahab.”

Saira concluded by saying, “When Dilip Sahib needed to travel abroad to accept an award, Dutt Sahib was the first to second him and give him the impetus to receive this honour. He said while doing this he would like to see his own birthplace after so many years. This friendship between the two goes back to a Radio Interview that Dutt Sahib did with Dilip Sahib and Mehboob Khan’s Mother India, wherein Dilip Sahib refused to be cast as Smt. Nargis Ji’s son in the same film. After that Sunil Ji was cast in the same role.”

