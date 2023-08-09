Elnaaz Norouzi shines in a Manish Malhotra ensemble at Made in Heaven 2 launch

Mumbai's entertainment scene was graced with an extra dose of glamour as the much-awaited premiere of Made in Heaven 2 unfolded in style. Amid the glitz and paparazzi flashes, it was the stunning Elnaaz Norouzi who effortlessly stole the show, clad in a mesmerizing Manish Malhotra ensemble saree that left the audience in awe.

Elnaaz, who has consistently impressed audiences with her diverse acting skills, is all set to play the role of a bride in the acclaimed series. Her portrayal has already resonated with viewers, earning accolades for its authenticity and emotional depth. Her ability to convey the complexities of a bride's journey, from excitement to vulnerability, speaks volumes about her prowess as an actress.

Collaborating with the renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and the actor Pulkit Samrat, Elnaaz's involvement in Made in Heaven 2 promises a captivating narrative that seamlessly blends drama, emotion, and entertainment.

Elnaaz pose for a click!

However, it was Elnaaz's red carpet appearance that truly stole the limelight. Dressed in an ethereal Manish Malhotra ensemble saree, she embodied elegance and grace with every step. The choice of a shimmering silver saree, selected from an exquisite collection, was a masterstroke that radiated sophistication. The intricate details of the ensemble saree harmonized perfectly with the event's opulent ambiance.

Elnaaz's fashion choices have consistently set trends, and her appearance at the premiere was no exception. With minimalistic yet striking jewellery that accentuated the allure of the saree, she showcased her ability to blend traditional and contemporary elements flawlessly.

In a world where talent and style go hand in hand, Elnaaz stands as a testament to the fusion of both. As the curtains rise on Made in Heaven 2, one thing is certain: Elnaaz's star continues to shine brightly.