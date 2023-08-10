Rani Mukerji stuns with her style at the IFFM masterclass

Over the years, Rani Mukerji has made an incredible impact on the Indian film industry and has emerged as one of the most revered and beloved actors of modern-day cinema. Not just with her acting skills, but time and again, she has won our hearts with her simple yet classic sense of style.

From her debut in the late 90s to her recent works, Rani has consistently amazed audiences with her impeccable performances and path-breaking roles. Rani conducted an exclusive masterclass on her illustrious journey in cinema at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), and was in conversation with a live audience of fans and cinephiles. This intimate discussion delved into some of her most iconic roles and films, providing attendees with valuable insights into her craft and experiences as an actor.

Rani in a chic ME+EM beige pantsuit accentuated with black stripes, elegantly paired with a Payal Khandelwal black shirt.

Her outfit at the masterclass was as captivating as the discussion itself. Rani was seen in a chic ME+EM beige pantsuit accentuated with black stripes, elegantly paired with a Payal Khandelwal black shirt. Completing the ensemble with a touch of luxury, Rani wore sleek black Gucci shoes. The actor's sophisticated style choice was effortlessly fused classic elements with contemporary flair.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, where she brilliantly portrayed the character of an Indian immigrant mother, challenging the Norwegian foster care system and legal machinery after losing custody of her children.