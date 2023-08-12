Margot Robbie offered $250k for exclusive pictures of her feet by exhibition website

Australian actress Margot Robbie has frequently been called one of the biggest beauties in Hollywood by fans. However, one of the things people seem to weirdly love are her feet, which the actress feels flattered about. In a bizarre twist, the actress was offered $250,000 for her feet by a website.

Margot Robbie has made it public several times that she is highly flattered that people like her feet so much, and has indeed been very chill about some of the most weird compliments being passed onto her. But $250,000 is surely an exorbitant amount for just pictures of feet when the actress has already displayed her bare feet several times in public.

Foot fetishes are not uncommon among people, but Margot Robbie's feet are of very high standards in Hollywood, this not taking into account her already stunning appearance as well as her great acting skills. As such, for foot fetishists, the Barbie actress' feet are of special interest.

Also read: Made In Heaven star Jim Sarbh reveals his montage of moods

The actress has frequently displayed her feet at various events when wearing elegant high heels and in films such as Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Suicide Squad and most recently Barbie where she displayed her bare feet.

This is one of the weirdest developments to take place concerning the actress who is currently rolling in the success of her latest Greta Gerwig-directed venture which grossed over $1 billion at the box office despite tanking in countries such as China, South Korea while not doing very well in other big markets such as India or Mexico. Furthermore, except for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel, the movie was banned in the entire Middle East, with the latest examples being Kuwait and Lebanon.

Also read: Actress Harleen Sethi on life after Kohrra